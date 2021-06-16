Your Horoscope For Wednesday June 16th
- Aries – Today is the perfect day to break out of your daily routine. You should be thinking outside the box for some new ideas to find fun. With Neptune in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) you’ll be able to find it with ease and you’ll see the difference it makes in your daily life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – Before you lend a hand to others, have you made sure things at home are good? Mercury is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) making your family matters a priority for you. You can’t help others if you can’t help yourself and those closest to you.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – You’ve been working nonstop and you’ve had little to show for it. Thanks to Neptune in your Second House (of Self-Worth) you’re going to get the recognition you’ve been looking for, and it’s going to make you feel so much better about yourself.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – You’re looking to experience more of life today, but with all your commitments it’s going to be hard for you just drop everything and jet off. Neptune, in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning), will help you find a way to get your new experiences but still stay true to yourself.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Leo – You could be faced with some troubles today. There’s something in the air, but Pluto, in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility), will keep you focused on your work and help you steer clear from the unnecessary drama that could come your way.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Virgo – It’s going to serve you well to be alert and avoid conflict. But life will get in the way and you’re going to be faced with some uncomfortable conversations. But don’t stress over it. Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) to help guide you through this mess.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – You’re going to be pulled into seclusion today as Jupiter enters your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret). You’re going to need a breather, so don’t push yourself too hard today or the coming days. Make sure your spirit batteries are all charged up before you go forward with things.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Scorpio – Spending time with friends will provide a delightful diversion that you need. Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you connect with them. So, at lunch time don’t hide behind a screen, make some plans to meet up with them and have fun.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – You need to shift your focus and find something that matters. Mars is going to be in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and this energy is going to help you see the beauty in your life and uncover your true purpose.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – You’ve been working like a dog lately and been craving some fun. Saturn, in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance), will provide you with some ideas that you can do with your friends to help let off some steam.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – It’s going to seem like there’s a switch that goes off and your going from work mode to fun zone. The Sun is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re going to enjoy this new side of you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – There are some people who you’ll encounter today who may bring your life some perspective and challenge you a little bit. Venus is in your in Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to let you accept this with open arms.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
