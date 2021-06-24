Your Horoscope For Wednesday June 23rd
- Aries – You’re not one to take charge when it comes to spicing up your relationships, but with Mercury retrograde affecting your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) it’s going to give you the courage you need to make this change.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You’re moving in fast forward and you don’t see any break soon. You need to slam on your brakes and focus on you. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help remind you of the importance of balance. This is a lesson you need to learn.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – The name of the game today is family. There are some things you have to work on and make sure your family is in a good spot. Put everything else on pause and reconnect with them. Mercury is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you make everything run smoothly.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Cancer – The Sun is going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to shed some light on your messy life and help you move in the right direction. Don’t hesitate and overthink things; this is going to serve you well in the future.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) keeping you focused on some major responsibilities coming your way. Don’t panic, you’re ready to handle this and you’re going to shine!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – Work is picking up pace today and it doesn’t look like you’ll have any breaks for a while. Don’t look at this as a bad thing; it will help you build character and make you a better person. The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) helping you see the good in this.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – You’ve never been one to lean on others when you need help, but with Mercury in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) you’re going to find the joy in asking for help. This is going to be a change for you, but it’s going to work wonders in your life.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Scorpio – Mars lights up your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) favoring time spent with your significant other. This will be the right time to share your feelings of affection with them. It will be best if you two hang out in a quiet place so you both appreciate this time together.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – Saturn is in your Third House (of Communication). While stress is running high, you’re going to get all tongue-tied, but with Saturn’s help you’ll be able to get your words out clearly. Don’t allow the stress to get the best of you; be confident in yourself.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – Pluto is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to continue to allow you to do your own thing and be confident in doing so. You’re confident in your own skin and that is something no one can take away from you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – It’s time to put the games down and know exactly what it is you want to do with your life. And with Saturn in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) it’s going to be shown to you and you’re going to get the confidence you need to move forward.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Pisces – Neptune in your Third House (of Communication) and you’re going to gain the confidence you need to speak your mind freely. You need to make sure that people know they can’t walk all over you. With this new confidence you’re going to make sure your voice is heard.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
-
South Korean Official Supports BTS Military DefermentTwo members of the group are currently conscription age.
-
Kanye West's Yeezy Going After WalmartThe retail giant is accused of selling Yeezy knock-offs.
-
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Go Viral With Date Night DramaA bouncer apparently did not recognize the couple.