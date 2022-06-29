Your Horoscope For Wednesday June 29th
- Aries – There's something in the air today that will cause you to rub people the wrong way, so stay to yourself. Your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) is ruled by Pluto, giving you the feeling of being alone. It won't take long for this cloud to pass, and you'll be back to your social life.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – Your maturity for your age won't change, so don't try to change something people respect about you. This side of you is more comfortable with Saturn in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security).
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Although you might not have had a good night's sleep and may not feel good about yourself, Jupiter is in your First House (of Self-Image) to help you find your normal spark. Enjoy today and embrace this new side of yourself.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – There is a little rocky road in your friendships today. Take some time to connect with them. Despite your busy schedule, your friends should always be a priority. It's Mercury in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) that gives you a boost.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – As you continue to do your projects and hobbies, you gain a sense of who you are and you love what you're discovering. Hold on to this confidence because The Sun is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money).
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – When you find yourself caught up in all your friends' drama, use Mercury's energy in your Third House (of Communication) to be the voice of reason to minimize the drama.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – You'll be able to see the good in finding adventure since The Moon is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance). Some things are better when they are unexpected. You’ll enjoy everything that has to offer if you keep an open mind.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – With Pluto in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals), you'll be able to see things in a different light. Soon enough, the struggle will be over, and you'll be able to move on to something more productive.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – You have been slowly working on your projects, but now that they are all going full speed, so are you. Before you crash and burn, slow down a little. As Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health), you will be able to find a good balance between your life and your career.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – A situation today could stir up all your feelings from your past resentment. Take advantage of your friends and family during this time instead of bottling up your feelings like you usually do. You can finally move past this issue with Pluto in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security).
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – There is no time to take a breather; you are always rushing around during the day. Well, now’s a good time to slow down because the Sun is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality).
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Pisces – It will be difficult for you to drop everything and jet off today since Neptune is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning). While getting new experiences is great, you have to stay true to yourself at the same time.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
