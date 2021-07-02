Your Horoscope For Wednesday June 30th
- Aries – The people you’ll be dealing with today are more grounded and wiser than you. With Mercury in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) it’s going to be best if you listen and learn from them.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You’re very much an introvert, and not usually willing to share your thoughts with people. But since Mercury is affecting your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) it’s going to help you find the confidence to share what’s on your mind.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Gemini – You don’t like the unknown but for the coming days you may not know what your next step is going to be. Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to remind you what your main goal is and to focus on that. Your goals are the only thing that you can control; don’t worry about others that much.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – You could have some issues with your circle of friends, and you see that emotions are running high today. Venus is going to be in your Third House (of Communication) and once you figure out your end you should sit them down and help lead the talk and find your way back to the good times.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo – There is a lot to focus on in your messy life, but because the Moon and Mars align in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) there is one less thing for you to worry about. It brings a fresh spirit to your home life and makes you excited to actually engage with those around you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – Hold your head up high today because The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) giving you the confidence you’ve been missing out on. You’ve been through a lot and you’ve overcome almost all of it. You deserve to be happy and parading yourself around!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Libra – Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) allowing you to connect with people. It will also inspire you to go through life with your partner. This is something you’ve needed for some time now.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – You’re more inclined to look at the past for answers to your problems today. There’s nothing to be ashamed of; Mars is going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help you evaluate how this could help you in the long run.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Sagittarius – You’re enthusiastic about your projects and hobbies, and while you continue to do them you get a sense of who you are and you love what you’re finding. This is thanks to The Sun being in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). Hold on to this confidence.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – You’re gaining deeper insight into your work, your goals, and ambitions through a bit of trial and error. But at least you’re putting in the work to make sure you’re moving in the right direction. Neptune is going to be in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to lead you down the right path.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Aquarius – It’s time for you to take a well-deserved break and take some time for yourself. Don’t over think it, it won’t do anything for you. Venus is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to give you the rest you need and the energy to have fun.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – Today is a good day to have an open mind for new possibilities that come along with you and your friends. The Moon is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to bring you to the fun side of life.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
-
-
-
