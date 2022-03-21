Your Horoscope For Wednesday March 23rd
- Aries – It will serve you well if you stay to yourself today; there’s something in the air that will cause you to rub people the wrong the way and vice versa. Pluto is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret), giving you the security of being alone. Once this cloud passes, you’ll be back to your social ways.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to encourage you to improve your daily life so it’s healthier and more sustainable. This is a change that should’ve happened a long time ago, but better late than never as they say.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – The Sun is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) stimulating your desire for something different. If you have a romantic fantasy or two just go for it. Make sure that you surround yourself with people who are like minded and enjoy the same things as you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Cancer – You’ve been pouring yourself into your work, and so far, there’s been zero rewards. Mars is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) and you’re going to get the praise that you deserve and the recognition from others too. Try and stay humble during this time because just as soon as all this greatness comes your way, it can disappear just as fast.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – Your friendships are a little rocky today, take some time and reconnect with them. Yes, life gets busy, but your friends need to be a major priority. Mercury is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to give you that push that you need.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – You don’t have a clear mind, so it’s not the best time to be making fast decisions. This isn’t going to last long because Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) to remind you just who you are.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) helping you find your inner purpose. You’ve been going through your days blindly, but that ends today. Hold your head high and know that you’re going to be able to add so much to your life.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – Since the Moon is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) it’s going to be helping you see the good in finding adventure. It may not come in the ways you expect but if you keep an open mind then you’ll be able to enjoy everything it has to offer.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – You could be faced with some troubles today. There’s something in the air, but with Pluto in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) it will keep you focused on your work and help keep you clear from the unnecessary drama that could come your way.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Capricorn – The Sun is in your Third House (of Communication) creating great conversation with anyone you come into contact with today. You’re such a charming person and will lift anyone’s spirits. And who knows, someone you talk to could be that special someone.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – You need to have a serious sit down with your family. What you have to share is very important and should not be taken lightly. Before you hesitate, just know that Mercury is by your side in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) giving you the touch of confidence that you’re missing.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – The connection between you and your partner is heating up, and this is going to cause you to focus on your physical and sensual needs more than usual. This is no surprise since Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), but just try and ease into it.
- Your day is a 10.
-
