Your Horoscope For Wednesday March 30th
- Aries – You’re not feeling yourself today; the best thing for you to do is be by yourself. Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) helping you find some time for yourself and some healing.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – The Sun is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) giving you extra confidence to lift your spirits today. You’ve been doubting yourself for some time now; don’t allow doubt to rule over you. The choices you make today will help you stay confident in yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Gemini – You’re all over the place mentally; you just don’t know what the best thing to do is. Neptune is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to not only help you follow your gut but to help you listen to what others are telling you. You will get through this.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Cancer – Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) causing you to enjoy a little more interaction with others today. Your mood is the best that it’s been in a while, and you want to take full advantage of it. Spend some time kicking back and have fun with your friends.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – You make sure you only allow people close to you to see your good side. With Uranus in your First House (of Self-Image) you’re going to get the confidence to show others that you’re not this perfect person and you have some flaws.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – Jupiter moves into your Third House (of Communication). This will do wonders for you because you tend to just hear what you want and react on that without getting the full story. You’re going to have to change your ways because it’s causing a lot of problems. This is going to be hard at first, but with some patience you’ll feel more comfortable with this change.
- Your day is a 4.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – Venus in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you clear your mind and focus on the concerns you really need to talk to your family about. By clearing your mind and talking to your family it will help reduce this tension and bring you closer.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – There’s a lot of responsibilities that are being put on you at work and at home. Try not to stress out because you have some extra help and confidence coming your way. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to make this challenging time a little more manageable.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – You’re investing more energy into your ambitions but this drive can clash with your desire to be a free spirit. Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help you figure out what it is exactly that you want and need.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – You can expect to make some progress in your goals today, with The Moon in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). If you’re feeling a little overwhelmed by your tasks, ask for some help. You’re going to realize that you don’t have to tackle everything on your own.
- Your day is a 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – You’re going to learn the importance of giving people their space; this is going to be something new and hard for you to follow through with. Jupiter is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to encourage you to learn this for the sake of your relationship.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Pisces – Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) nudging you to take care of others around you. You’ll come to realize that other people’s happiness will help you feel better about yourself, and actually help you relax.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
