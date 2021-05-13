Your Horoscope For Wednesday May 12th
- Aries – The Moon is heading into your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and you’re going to have the chance to adjust your emotional orientation if you feel like you need a change of pace. But don’t overthink things; it’s not rocket science, just make some changes to make you feel better.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color green.
- Taurus – You don’t have a clear mind, so it’s not the best time to be making fast decisions. This isn’t going to last long because Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) to remind you just who you are.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Gemini – It’s time for you take a well-deserved break and take some time for you. Don’t over think it; it won’t do anything for you. Venus is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to give you that rest you need and the energy to have fun.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Cancer – You’re more inclined to look at the past for answers to your problems today. There’s nothing to be ashamed of; Mars is going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help you evaluate how this could help you in the long run.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color pink.
- Leo – You’re very much an introvert, and not so willing to share your thoughts with people. But since Mercury is affecting your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) it’s going to help you find the confidence to open up about what you’re thinking.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – You can learn from people around you; Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you listen to what is being shared with you. You’re never too old to learn new things, don’t let your pride get in the way.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Libra – There is a lot to focus on in your messy life, but because the Moon and Mars align in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) there is one less thing for you to worry about. It brings a fresh spirit to your home life and makes you excited to actually engage with others.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Scorpio – There’s more than just letting your friends know you’re in their corner to show your love and appreciation for them. You have to respect their freedom and give them their space. Jupiter is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to encourage you to do the right thing.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – You don’t like the unknown but for the coming days you may not know what your next step is going to be. Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to remind you what your main goal is and to focus on that. Your goals are the only thing you can control; don’t worry about others that much.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – The Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) putting you in good shape for sniffing out overlooked assets, making all your money worries a thing of the past. But don’t get too comfortable because you don’t want to take it for granted.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Aquarius – Being stuck indoors is making you a little stir crazy; no one can blame you. Neptune is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to show you some creative ways to find stuff to do while you’re being cooped up.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Pisces – There’s going to be a lot of gossip that surrounds you today; try really hard to avoid getting swept up in it. The rumors may even be about you, so stay in tuned with Jupiter, that’s in your First House (of Self-Image), and believe in yourself.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
