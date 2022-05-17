Your Horoscope For Wednesday May 18th
- Aries – Your mood is going to be affected by a few small things today. You cannot control them so don't worry about it. You should keep your focus on the work that needs to be done while Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career and Responsibility).
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Be aware of your body and mind. Do not try to push yourself through the workday if you are feeling groggy because you might make a mistake. Your work will still be there tomorrow, so take it easy today. Having Uranus in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) guarantees you will excel in the days ahead.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – You shouldn't get involved in any of the tensions at your workplace. You are a voice of reason thanks to Mars in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). Everyone will be on the same page and the work environment will be better.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – Having Neptune in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) makes its presence known today, helping you to make positive changes to how you think about your body. You'll also be surprised by your love life now because you'll be more confident with your sexuality.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Leo – Your professional and personal lives are getting serious, and you are in a good mental space. These new changes have you feeling positive, energized, and enthusiastic. The Moon is moving into your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security), which helps ensure that everyone involved is feeling your love and positive energy.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – With the Moon in your First House (of Self-Image), you hold on to your strong presence. Ensure that you are not hiding and that you look your best everywhere you go so that you make a great impression. Your attitude may open doors for you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – Now you're going to start paying attention to your finances and being more careful with your money. It's a good time to cut back and be smart about how you spend your dollars since Uranus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money).
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – As Mercury occupies your Third House (of Communication), there are a lot of moving parts in your life that involve many people, meaning that there's no room for miscommunication. It's human nature and it will happen to us all. To prevent conflict, stay positive and be as clear as you can.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – With Jupiter in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals), you can accomplish anything you set your mind to! You are much more confident now, and nothing can stop you from achieving more goals.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – Today, you'll need to think outside the box. You have Pluto in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance) which gives you the tools for success. It may be good to go down a path that's full of uncertainty.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color purple.
- Aquarius – Perhaps today's events will bring up something you've been trying so hard to forget. Your interactions will be affected by the emotions attached to them as well. Mars is going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) - it's time to tell others your story so you won't have to hide anything any longer.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – Keeping to your daily routine will serve you well today. Don't veer too far from it. You will be swayed into different directions by many people and Venus is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you stay true to yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
