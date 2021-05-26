Your Horoscope For Wednesday May 26th
- Aries – You and everyone around you are on different pages and you need to sit down and take a breath. Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) to bring peace in your relationships. This peace is going to be a breath of fresh air for everyone.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Taurus – Your five senses, your needs and wants, and your immediate environment are substantial areas of focus today. You’re in some desperate need of self-pampering. The Moon is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help you relax and focus on yourself.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Gemini – You want to keep your eyes and ears open for any chances of a social invitation because Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) picking up the pace in this area of your life. It’s going to do you some good to be around your friends.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help lift the bad energy that is surrounding your family. It may be wise to sit down with your family and have an honest conversation with them.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Leo – Mercury is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to give you that extra nudge to complete some things that aren’t quite finished yet. Once you get things done, you’re going to feel so much better, so stop waiting!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Virgo – Jupiter is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) marking the beginning of a very busy time for you. You’re going to need to be on top of every little detail or else things may fall through the cracks and you can’t afford that.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Libra – Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) and is going to have you walking on cloud nine. It seems like nothing can bring you down, and you’re right, you’re in a great state of mind. Take full advantage of this day.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – You may be feeling like you’re settling for something, and you’re absolutely right! Look at yourself through a clean lens and see where you can do better and start making that change! Venus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) and this new mindset will do wonders for you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Sagittarius – Today’s energy from The Sun in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) will stimulate your thoughts on how you can get your basic needs and desires met. Don’t be afraid to think outside the box for these answers.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Capricorn – A close friend is need of your love and attention today; make sure you are present and focused on them. Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you connect with them and reassure them of how much they mean to you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – You pride yourself on your morals, but something is going to put them to the test. You have people involved that you care about, and if you do the right thing one of them will get hurt. There’s no escaping this, but the Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to try and help you navigate through this challenge.
- Your day is a 4.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – Mars in your Fifth House (or Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you find simple ways to change your routines. This change will help release negative toxins out of you and you’ll be such a better person to be around and your friends will love hanging out with you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
-
Here's Story Behind The Weeknd's BBMAs PerformanceThe Canadian singer gave an exhilarating performance.
-
Akon's SUV Stolen While He Pumps GasThe singer-rapper watched his Range Rover speed away.
-
Lil Nas X Opens Up About 'SNL' Wardrobe MalfunctionThe rapper split the front of his pants on live TV.