Your Horoscope For Wednesday May 4th
- Aries – Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) and you’re going to shine today! Because of this confidence, you’ll be the center of all attention and you’ll get much deserved compliments from your coworkers.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – There are some things that you have to work on to make sure your family is in a good place. All other things need to be paused for this to be your priority. Mercury is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you make everything go smoothly.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – It is in your best interest today to stay off social media, and literally unplug from everything. Pluto is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy and Secret) helping you find peace in staying in and spending time with the people that mean the world to you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – There’s a lot of pressure on you today, but there’s nothing that can break you. Venus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) keeping you focused on the end goal! Once focused you’ll glide through all your chores and you’ll be much happier doing so.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and is going to fill you with the energy needed to spice up your romantic life just a tad. You and your S.O. seem to be traveling in circles and this is something that is much needed.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color brown.
- Virgo – Mars lights up your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) enjoying the time spent with your significant other. Take this time to share your inner most thoughts with them and help deepen your connection! This is the perfect time go on a quiet date so you both appreciate this time together.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – You’ve reached most of the goals you’ve set so it’s time for you to make some new ones. Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and you’ll have a clearer picture of how you can grow in other aspects of your life. Once these are set, you’ll have the confidence to move forward and accomplish them!
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – Today’s energies will help you come out of your shell. Once that happens, you’ll find some much needed answers. Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help you embrace this new side of you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – It’s been a very emotional time for you, and today you’ll be ready to share what’s going on with your closest friends. Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) making sure you’re able to express yourself in an appropriate way.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – You’re getting tired of waiting for others to catch up to where you are, causing you to go out solo! You don’t need others to join you, you will have more fun doing it this way. This is going to come easy for you with Venus and Mars coming into your Second House (of Self Worth and Money).
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – You went over your goals, and you need to focus on them! Once you’ve started achieving them you’ll gain so much confidence moving forward. Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) which will make you even more comfortable going at your own pace.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – A lot of things seem out of sync right now. Before you think too much about it, take a breath and relax! Things will get sorted out with Venus entering your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning). This will help you adjust your view on life and help make the best decisions for you to succeed.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
-
Justin Bieber Says He's 'Wrapping Up' New AlbumIt will be his seventh studio album.
-
Harry Styles Announces 2 'One Night Only' ShowsThe concerts will mark the release of his third album.
-
LISTEN: Lady Gaga Premieres 'Hold My Hand'The power ballad is part of a movie soundtrack.