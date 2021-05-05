Your Horoscope For Wednesday May 5th
- Aries – You and your friends are at odds right now and the only thing that can be done is to have a sit down with everyone and have a conversation that is long overdue. Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) to help with this situation.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Taurus – The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and this is going to shed light on your emotions, helping you find a healthy way to express them. You’re going to figure out what needs to change and see to changing them.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Gemini – Mercury is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to suggest it’s time to take a breather. You’re going to need to take some time to regroup and recharge your emotional batteries before you go any further.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – There are some aspects of your life that seem to be running wild; well you’re going to have to rein them in my friend. Saturn is going to be in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help bring order to your life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – A New Moon influences your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) and is going to motivate you to take charge and make some drastic changes. The motivation is coming from worry, or the things that mean the most to you. Make sure you are connected with your family during this time.
- Your day is 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Virgo – You’re looking to experience more of life today, but with Neptune in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) it’s going to be hard for you just drop everything and jet off. You have to find a way to get your new experiences while still staying true to yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – The name of the game is responsibility; you’re going to be handed a lot of extra plates for your already full tray. Don’t sweat it; The Sun is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you handle everything a little better.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – You’re going to have to step out of your comfort zone and reach out to people. The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) making it easier for you to lean on people and express what’s going on in your life. This will lighten your soul more than you know.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – It may be smart to stay indoors today. You’ve been feeling like you fall short compared to everyone around you and that’s not a great feeling to have. With The Sun in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) you’re going to realize you’re good enough, if not better. Stay strong Pisces and things will work out.
- Your day is a 4.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you reconnect with the people who mean the most to you. There’s no better time than now, and doing so will do wonders for your relationships.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – Neptune is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) encouraging you to make some changes with your life. You like where you are but you see so much potential. Take some time to think about what you can do to make it better.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) and this couldn’t come at a better time. You’ve always been complimented about everything you do, but you don’t ever see it. Today something is going to happen and you’re finally going to see what everyone else sees in you!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
