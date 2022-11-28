Your Horoscope For Wednesday Nov 30th
- Aries – You’ve been getting irritated lately because everything is delayed. There’s not much that you do but wait. Jupiter is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) helping you see this personality flaw, and you’ll slowly become less irritated.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – You’ve been bottled up for far too long and if you don’t let it out, you’ll explode any day now. Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) providing you with the best way to release your energy and make sure that you’re ready to tackle the rest of the week.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Today you’ll be reminded how important family is. You have been one sided focusing on work. But with the energy of Venus in your Fourth House Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) making sure that you’ll be able to shift your priorities to spend time for your family and friends.
- Your day is 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – You need to make the most of the day and the energy that you’ll be graced with from Jupiter in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). Today will be best if you take time and come up with some new and exciting goals for your life.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Leo – You’ll be reminded today that there’s more to communicating than just the words you say. Uranus is in your Third House (of Communication) making you focus more on your body language and the nonverbal signals that you give off.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – Today you need to put your lover on the forefront. The Sun is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’ll be able to make this time with them special in so many ways. After spending this time with them, you’ll be better than ever!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Libra – You may not want to hear this today, but you’re going to have to hit pause and make work your priority. Neptune is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility), so take a breather because, even though you’ll be working it’ll be fun.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – You woke up on the right side of the bed and feel unstoppable. You can thank Mercury in your First House (of Self-Image) for blessing you with this extra confidence. Although you found it, stay humble and know that it can go as fast as it came.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Sagittarius – Jupiter is making its transit into your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) sparking something in you when it comes to learning about a new topic. You’ll be around new things and one will catch your eye. You’ll want to learn as much as you can about it.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – Your day to day hasn’t been exciting, well today that’s about to change. Your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) and you’ll have a new perspective on things. You’ll see yourself in a new light and be ready to get through the rest of the week.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – There’s no better day than today to get right with your partner. You should plan something special for tonight. The Moon is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’ll be able to talk to them with open minds and hearts. This is just what the two of you need.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – It’s very possible that you feel lethargic and there’s nothing that you can do to shake that feeling. Well, you’re in luck today, Pluto is making its way to your Sixth House (of Work and Health). With this energy shift, you’ll be able to shake off this funk and be brand new.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
