Your Horoscope For Wednesday November 10th
- Aries – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) giving you the confidence to get through the uneasy conversation you need to have today. You don’t like to cause any rifts with others, but this needs to get done. After this conversation is over, you’ll thank yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You’re a hard, dedicated worker but today none of your bosses will be pleased. Don’t allow that to discourage you and your work ethic. Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility); be patient and continue working hard, your praise will come.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – You don’t like the unknown but for the coming days you may not know what your next step is going to be. Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to remind you to focus on your main goals. They are the only things you can control, so don’t worry about what other’s think.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Cancer – There could be doubt surrounding you today; try your best and listen to your heart to guide you. Neptune is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) paving a clear path for you. It’s going to be a little scary, but you got this.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Leo – The Sun is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) encouraging you to be more focused on your health right now. Go through your pantries and fridge and throw out all the processed foods and make a shopping list to get your diet on track. The rest will then fall into place.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Virgo – You’re enthusiastic about your projects and hobbies. You’re slowly getting a sense of who you are and you’re loving what you’re finding. This is all thanks to The Sun being in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) so hold on to this confidence.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – You and your partner are on different pages right now, and you’re feeling pressure to make everything work out. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) allowing you both to take a second to figure out what it is that you need. After some time, things will change, and your love life will be better than ever.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – You’ve been thinking all day, every day about work to the point where it’s hard to think of anything else. But today you’re going to be distracted. With Uranus in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) you’ll welcome this new distraction with open arms.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – You always rush around your day; you never take a moment to catch your breath. The Sun is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and this is going to help you realize how important it is to slow down.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Capricorn – Something from your past is going to pop up and remind you of something you need to change about yourself. Don’t sweat it; Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help with this time of growth for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – There’s something causing an odd atmosphere around you and your family today. It’s important for you to not let this have any control over you and your dynamic with your family. Mercury is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) reminding you that you and your family can get through anything.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – You may feel renewed by some emotional strength heading your way and this is because Mars is in your First House (of Self-Image). You’re going to have a lot of self-love today, which is a nice change. Spend the day loving yourself and maybe even treating yourself to a house spa day.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
