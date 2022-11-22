Your Horoscope For Wednesday November 23rd
- Aries – There’s a possibility that you feel cheated or taken advantage of in some way. Before you tackle anything you have to make this your priority. The Sun is in your Third House (of Commination). Once you air out your feelings, you’ll be in a better head space.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You’re gifted at bringing people together and there’s no doubt about that. Today will be a great day for some group activities. Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to make the best of the day in ways that you never thought of before.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Gemini – Today is going to be your day! You’ll advance by leaps and bounds. You can thank Jupiter being in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) for showing you your potential. You’ll gain all the confidence you need to tackle the week.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Cancer – You’ve been working very hard lately for something that’s just out of reach. Well, today you can take a sigh of relief, because you may finally reach it! This gift is all thanks to Neptune in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money).
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Leo – You and your loved one have a lot of household things to tackle today. With Mercury ruling your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’ll have the support to get everything done. This will bring you two closer than ever.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – You’ll be full of ideas for improving your lifestyle especially as it relates to your family. It makes perfect sense as The Moon is making its way to your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security). You’ll have so much fun doing new things with your family and it will be the recharge that you needed.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – You’re trying to inject some order into your daily life. While it can be intimidating, you’ll have to tackle this and make the best of it. Your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) is ruled by Uranus, helping you get in the right mind space. Once focused you’ll be able to get everything right and it won’t seem so scary.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – Everything seems to be going your way today. You’ve put in the work and effort and it's about time that you start to relax. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you see that you can still take time for you and be productive.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – People have shared with you that you don’t live life to the fullest. But today, with Mars in Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) you’ll be able to shift the way you think, and go through the day so you’ll be able to fully appreciate everything.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Capricorn – You’ve been longing for some intense platonic connections lately. Today you may come in contact with others there should be that connection. You can thank Jupiter in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) today will be a great day for you and all that you come into contact with.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – With Venus in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) it will be like a switch was flipped, and you’ll be laser focused today. There’s absolutely nothing that can stop you, and you’ll be shocked with the amount of work that gets done.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Pisces – Despite doors getting shut in your face over and over, you never let that stop you. You have this energy from Jupiter in your First House (of Self-Image), giving you the stamina to continue on. You won’t have to continue to fight to get your way much longer.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
