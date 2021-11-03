Your Horoscope For Wednesday November 3rd
- Aries – It’s all about your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) with Uranus making its presence known today. You don’t feel like yourself, and you feel like you’re just floating through life, but because of Uranus’ energy you’ll find your security.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – You’re going to have an awakening and realize that you could have so much more in life. You’re happy but imagine how much happier you’d be if you set new goals for what you want to achieve. With Jupiter in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) you’ll find out exactly what you need to do.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Gemini – You may be placed in a compromising position where you’re going to have to choose between your morals or what’s socially acceptable. Neptune is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you make the choice you feel is right.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – Your physical and mental well-being are going to be the focus today. With Uranus in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) put in the extra effort to make sure you’re eating healthy and getting some exercise. By doing so, you’re going to be able to better focus on your many responsibilities.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – You’re looking to gain psychical wealth, but Jupiter in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to help you see the wealth that you already have in your life. It may not be what you think, but there’s no money that can touch the importance of these treasures that you have in your life right now.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – You and your partner should not lie around the house today; instead, the two of you should plan something fun and exciting to do. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you both make the most of the day and each other.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Libra – Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) bringing you out of your comfort zone and making you flirtier. You’re going to soon find out that you get more from people if you just flirt a little.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – Neptune is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you connect with some friends and put your talents together to make something great. This memory will last a lifetime for you and your friends.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is white.
- Sagittarius – You’ve been in some kind of funk and you’re unable to see what others see in you. But with Uranus in your First House (of Self-Image) you’re going to be able to shake off this negativity and regain your confidence to move forward.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Capricorn – You’re going to see past relationships in a different light and this is going to redefine who you are and what you need in a relationship. This is because Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) and this is also going to help you be happier in life.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – You’re going to be faced with some troubling situations today. Instead of retreating to be alone, you should talk to someone about your feelings. Uranus is in your Third House (of Communication) helping you gather your thoughts and share them in such a way that comes off as being effective and positive.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – You’re going to have your wits about you today. You’re going to be focused and ready to conquer what the day has in store for you. The Moon is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) to make it a little easier for you to tackle the day.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
