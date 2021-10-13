Your Horoscope For Wednesday October 13th
- Aries – You need to take a step back from helping everyone, and finally take care of yourself. Mars is going to be in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) which is going to help you find security in being with your family and reconnecting with your old self.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – You’re going to need to try and lean on people today; it’s hard for you to open up and trust people. Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help make this change easier for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – It’s going to be challenging to integrate your need for independence with your powerful desire to stick with what you know best. Saturn is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to push you towards being your own person. Things will be so much better for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Cancer – The connection between you and your partner is heating up, and this is going to cause you to focus on your physical and sensual needs more than usual. This is no surprise since Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality); just try and ease into it.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – Take the day to focus on you and your “me time” because you definitely need it. Jupiter is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help you relax and stop focusing on your work. Today you’re going to find the balance of work and play because if you don’t, you’re going to burn out.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – You could be faced with some troubles today. There’s something in the air, but Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) keeping you focused on your work. This will help keep you clear from any unnecessary drama that could come your way.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – Someone who was once close to you is going to reach out today, and you’ll have mixed feelings about it. Mars in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) helping you to cherish this person and their memory so you could be the bigger person and be there for them.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – You’re looking to experience more of life today, but with Neptune in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) you’re going to be attached to your morals so it’s going to be hard for you just drop everything and jet off. You must find a way to get your new experiences but still stay true to yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Sagittarius – You may not have had a great night sleep, and you may not feel that great about yourself, but Jupiter is going to be in your First House (of Self-Image) to help you get your normal spunk back. So, take today and embrace this new side of you and just glide through the day.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – Today you’re going to be focused on improving your health in more than one way. You’re going to realize you need to focus on eating right but your mental health is also important. Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help you get back on track.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – You’ve been in your feelings for way too long, and today you’ll reach the tipping point and you’re going to share them. Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) to give you the confidence and right words you need in order to do so.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – Your self-confidence is something you’ve never had an issue with, but today may be troubling for you. There are people and situations that will make you question yourself. Don’t stress about it because Neptune is going to be in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to remind you of what you’re made of.
- Your day is 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
-
WATCH: Rex Sox Celebrate With Calum Scott Cover Of 'Dancing On My Own'The team danced and sang along to the gay anthem.
-
Adele Confirms '30' Release DateMark your calendar!
-
BTS Suits, Rings Among Music Memorabilia Up For AuctionThere are also items from Harry Styles and Lady Gaga.