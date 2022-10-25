Your Horoscope For Wednesday October 19th
- Aries – You’ve been stressing over your financial situation for some time now, but today you can take a breath. Someone close to you could finally pay their debt to you and you’ll be better off. Mars is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) helping you realize that even though you’re in this situation, this doesn’t define who you are.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – You should feel especially warm and loving toward everyone close to you. Today you should carve out some quality time with your friends and family to express how you’re feeling with them. Jupiter is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help enhance your time with them.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – You’re going to be glowing today; you’ll be radiating your strength, positivity, and love to everyone and everything you encounter today. Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) giving you this extra boost you need to continue down this path you’re on.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is black.
- Cancer – There’s something calling you to do something artsy; instead of turning your nose away try and embrace it. The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) making sure you give this new experience the most you can so you can fully enjoy it.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – You should take today and have some serious conversations with some people who are more established than you. Neptune is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and this person will be giving you insights you need to hear so you can make the right choices in life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – This is the right moment to extricate yourself from relationships that have seen their day. This is not going to be easy for you, but you have the help of Uranus in your Seventh House (of Partnerships and Marriage). It will help you see the right way to cut ties while still focusing on the relationships you hold close to you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Libra – You took off like a bullet a few days ago, making great progress in a short amount of time. But now that is catching up to you. Thankfully Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and you’ll be able to find some balance between resting and working and you’ll feel renewed!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – There’s some likelihood you will be haunted by thoughts of your love life today. You’ll find the time and place you need to think about everything. The Moon is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) making things crystal clear for you before you make any moves.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – You find yourself stuck in a rut today. Don’t stress about it; you’ll have the help of Mars in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) bringing to light the things you have to change so you have the best life possible!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – You’re finally on the mend today! It’s been a trying time for you; you’ve been patient and put in the work to make the needed changes. Before you start diving into anything else today, you need to take some time to reflect and make sure that you’re where you want to be. You can thank The Sun being in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) which will make this final step a walk in the park for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – You’re feeling under the weather today. It’s understandable, you have a lot going on at work and your personal life isn’t much better. Everyone has their moments, but you have Jupiter in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) getting your head in the right place to handle everything. Once you get everything settled, you’ll feel so much better!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Today is running high with tension, and there’s not much you can do about it. Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) providing you the right energy to help you tackle all the troubles you might face. You’re going to be able to keep a cool and collected head while everyone is running high.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
