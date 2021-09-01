Your Horoscope For Wednesday September 1st
- Aries – Neptune is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) letting your natural charm burst out. This may cause you to be more open at work, which could help you gain the respect of your coworkers, and boost your confidence higher than ever before.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Taurus – Today is a good day to check in on someone you haven’t talked to in a while. Life gets crazy but you should carve out some time for those who mean the most to you. The Sun is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) bringing happiness and joy to your time spent together.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – It may serve you well to just lay back and keep to yourself; you’re in a combative mood and it won’t do you well to be around others. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) giving you the space to cool off and get your thoughts together.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspiration and Personal Goals) and you’re going to find yourself in a social whirl. You might want to enjoy some time with friends at lunch, and maybe plan a little dinner party at your house. Spending time with your friends will give you that restart you need.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Leo – You have your mind on advancing your career, but you’re also distracted by some outside interests. Neptune is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you merge both of them in order to think of an out of the box way to advance your career.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – You’re going to have to take the high road today; people may want to pick petty fights with you and today isn’t the day for that. Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) reminding you of the respect you have for yourself, which will keep you from getting carried away in petty drama.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – You seem distracted; you need to get organized and start getting things in order. Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to show you the root of all your problems starts at home. Once you figure everything out, you’ll be good to go.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – You have a busy day ahead of you but make sure you take some time for yourself. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) making you more in tuned with your body so you can see the signs you need a break. Make sure you listen to it so you don’t become burned out.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – Today you’re going to find something new and exciting to do, and you’re going to be looking for it in the most unexpected places. Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) changing your view on the unknown. Just embrace it.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – People are going to try and test you today; it’s best if you stick to the high road and not fall into their trap. Jupiter is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) allowing you to rely heavily on your instincts to get you through this tough time.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – The Sun is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility); you’re going to make excellent progress at work and now’s the time to show off your talents. You’ve gotten a lot better at balancing many different things at once, and you’ve never failed and you don’t plan on starting now.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Pisces – You’re someone who hates being out of the loop; don’t take it personally if someone does so by accident. Instead of getting upset, talk it out with them and get their side of things. Uranus is in your Third House (of Communication) and you’re going to be able to hear what they are say saying and trust that they are telling you the truth.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
