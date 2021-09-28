Your Horoscope For Wednesday September 29th
- Aries – Jupiter is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) helping you figure out what your next big adventure should be. There are a couple of ideas floating around your head, but with Jupiter’s energy you should be able to pin point exactly wat you should do.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – Discussions in your friend group can get heated today. You’re going to be the level headed one and it’s up to you make sure nothing gets blown out of proportion. With Mercury in your Third House (of Communication) you’ll be able to guide everyone and get everything cleared up.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Gemini – You’re going to hear some news that you’re not going to like, but you need to hear it. The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re going to take this information and make the much-needed changes in your life.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – Don’t worry about what others are telling you to do; you’re the one in charge and you know what’s best for you. With Uranus in your First House (of Self-Image) you’ll have the confidence to go with what you want and stand on your own.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – You need to step up and get work done. You’ve been putting things off for some time now, and your work is just piling up. Neptune is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) energizing you to complete all your work. After you finish everything, you’re going to come up with a plan so that you don’t get in this position again.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – The Sun is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) creating some balance between work and play. You need this balance because you tend to be very black and white and this isn’t a good way to live your life. By living your life in the gray area everything will work out just fine.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Libra – Today you should think about your past, and take time to reflect on everything. Mars is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) giving you the energy to do so. There could be a lesson you missed so keep an open mind and you’ll learn everything you need.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – It will be in your best interest to work and plan on ways to improve your life. Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) making the pathway clearer for you. This is going to require a lot of time and work but the end goal will make it worth it.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – The Moon is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) and this is going to shed light on your emotions, helping you find a healthy way to express them. You’re going to figure out what needs to change and see to changing them.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – Mercury is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) making today full of fun and adventure. This will be a great break from your current workload. Make sure you enjoy every minute of it because you don’t know when you’ll have another day like this.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Aquarius – You’ve been nose deep in work and you haven’t been thinking about your romantic life; things can change today. You may go out and someone special may catch your eye, and you shouldn’t shut it down so fast. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) highlighting the potential of this new person.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Pisces – Saturn is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) turning your emotional attention to building and developing your relationships. You’re going to get your reassurance that you’re a good friend by the end of the day. Your friends are going to show their appreciation for you in ways you never imagined.
- Your day is 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
-
-
-
