Your Horoscope For Wednesday September 7th
- Aries – While there is nothing wrong with being the leader of your pack, it would be nice if you allowed someone to assist you from time to time. Your own efforts will eventually lead to burnout! Mercury is entering your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility), so let it guide you to the right people. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – There will be a rocky road ahead because things will be murky and gray rather than clear cut. Pluto is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning), giving you the confidence to take charge. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is brown.
- Gemini – Relationships will be your focus today, particularly romantic ones. Since Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), you will be reminded of why you and your partner started this journey together. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is maroon.
- Cancer – You can have a great day today. There is no way anything could go wrong when you feel good. Pluto is today in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance), allowing you to let your worries go and have fun. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is purple.
- Leo – The day will be filled with a lot of activity, but it will also be a happy day for you. Despite some chores around the house, you'll spend time with your family. With Venus in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), this day will be filled with laughter and memories. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – You will need to practice mind over matter in your Sixth House (of Work and Health). It is important to remember that positive thinking and prayer can make a huge difference. When you're feeling stressed today, count to ten and take a deep breath. Your day is a 5. Your energy color is blue.
- Libra – You may have a lot of questions about what happened to you today. Neptune will be helpful in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security). Your friends and family will be a great support system today and remind you of who you are. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image), so you feel renewed. Gaining back emotional confidence will make you feel stronger and more connected to others. Embrace this feeling and don’t let it go. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is white.
- Sagittarius – Today might be a day for overindulgence, if you aren't careful. Spend some time meditating. Venus brings you calm and reveals the root of your frustrations in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret). The facts will help you devise a solution. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – Don't let the fierce energy pass you by. Getting the recognition you've been waiting for will help you feel great about your career. Your self-esteem is going to soar today since Pluto is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). Your day is a 10. Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – Today's contentment won't last, so plan for tomorrow. Pluto occupies your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals), which highlights areas for improvement. After you develop a plan, you'll be relaxed and prepared to move forward. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – There has been too much time spent in your feelings, but today is the tipping point, and you're going to share them. Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) to give you the confidence and the right words to accomplish that. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is orange.
