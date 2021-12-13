Your Horoscopes For Monday December 13th
- Aries – Jupiter is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) marking the beginning of a very busy time for you. You’re going to need to be on top of every little detail or else things may fall through the cracks and you can’t afford that.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – Mercury is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) creating a loving energy for you and your partner to spend the day in each other’s company. Things have been tough for you guys lately, but today will be good for you both.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – You’ve been living your life one day at a time, but it seems to be the same old same old. You’re dying for some adventure and Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you find the perfect thing to get your mental health on track again.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – You haven’t heard from a friend in a while; reach out to them and catch up. Mars is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) highlighting that this friend is more like family, and you need to treat them that way.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – There’s something that’s going to arise today that will bring to light a hidden talent of yours. Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) and once this talent is revealed, you’re going to look at yourself and life in a whole new light. Today is going to be a great day.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – You’re looking to experience more of life today. With Neptune in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) you’re going to be attached to your morals so it’s going to be hard for you to just drop everything and jet off. You must find a way to get your new experiences but still stay true to yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – You’re going to have some extra energy today and before you go stir crazy take a breath and put that energy into something productive. Uranus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to be that voice of reason you need to start that new project.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – You’re about to start a new venture in your life, but you’re a little hesitant about it. But Jupiter is in your First House (of Self-Image) helping you find the confidence to push through it. This is a good thing for you, you just have to believe in yourself.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – You and your friend group are at odds right now and the only thing that can be done is to have a conversation with everyone that is long overdue. Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) to help with this situation.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – With the Moon in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) it’s time for you to review the progress you’ve made in changing your ways with regards to your friends and coworkers. Is there still some progress to be made? Make some tweaks to your friendship goals and you’ll be golden.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius –You’ve been playing it safe when it comes to your love life and it’s time for you to rip the Band-Aid off and take the plunge. Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) making it clear that you won’t get anything by just sitting around.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – The Sun is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) giving you this extra confidence to lift your spirits today. You’ve been doubting yourself for some time now; don’t allow doubt to rule over you!
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
