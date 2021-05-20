Your Horoscopes For Thursday May 20th
- Aries – The Moon is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and your needs and projects are in focus. It’s going to cause a strong emphasis on anything that helps boost your morale, since you’ve been feeling insecure, and it’ll get you out of that funk.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – Since the Moon is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you see the pleasure in finding adventure. It may not come in the ways you expect but there are some things that come better as in the most unexpected ways.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Gemini – The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) and this couldn’t come at a better time. You’ve always been complimented about things you do, but you don’t ever see it. Today something is going to happen and you’re finally going to see what everyone else sees in you!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – The Sun is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) you’re going to feel inclined to tone down pressures and enjoy yourself more. And you’re going to be more likely going to socialize and enjoy the rewards of that.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – Neptune is in your Third House (of Communication) and it’s going to cause you to pick up the pace in your life. There are some personal matters that you need to deal with but you’ll be able to talk your way through it.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – You’re going to have to break free from some limiting habits that could be harmful for you in the long run. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help you on your quest to learn and grow from your past mistakes, and this will good for your mental health as well.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – Your long-term goals and performance is heavy on your mind. Mars in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) you’re going to be fulfilled with your work life, and friend life is also going great so you’re feeling great about yourself.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – Mercury is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and it’s going to get you excited about trying out new theories or breaking new ground. Also, this is going to a new way for you to look at relationships.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Sagittarius – There is a change in your relationship and something is awakened and your love life is going to be taken to the next level. Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to help bring y’all to the next level emotionally.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – With Sun-Pluto playing together in your Seventh House (of Relationships and Marriage) it’s going to be easy for you to block all the background noise and focus on your relationship. Today is the first step into the right direction.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – Your sense of pride and privacy are strong today, and with Saturn in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) these things in moderation can be useful and helpful. If they are overdone these qualities can cause some issues.
- Your day is 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – It’s all about your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) with Uranus making its presence known today. You don’t feel like yourself, and you feel like you’re just floating through life, but because of Uranus’ energy you’ll find your security.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
