iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram Snapchat
11053
Sms*

#DoSomething - A Day To Listen

Today, Canadian radio broadcasters - including Bell Media - join together to amplify, elevate, listen to, and learn from Indigenous voices in A DAY TO LISTEN.

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. (local time), more than 500 radio stations across the country will dedicate their programming to sharing stories from Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors, elders, musicians, and teachers.

The collaboration was put together in partnership with the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF), whose mission is to improve the lives of Indigenous people by building awareness, education, and connections between all Canadians.  To donate and read more about DWF's initiatives, click here: https://downiewenjack.ca/

Group element Virgin Kitchener footer

Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (519) 884-1053

Reception Desk (519) 884-4470

Sales (519) 884-4470

Website

Instagram Snapchat
11053
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com