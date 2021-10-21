iHeartRadio
Jeff, Laura and Backstage Ben Pumpkin Drive Thru

Let's give them PUMPKIN to talk about - when we set you up with a FREE pumpkin!

Join Jeff, Laura and Backstage Ben the morning of Friday, October 29th from 8am - 10am, where Laura will be doing her show LIVE, on-site! PLUS we'll be giving away 30 Pumpkins!

Show up, pop your trunk, and we'll safely place it the Pumpkin into your car for you! You'll also be able to enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Swedish House Mafia when they come to the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on August 5th, 2022!

Further details below!

Where:TBD
When: October 29th, 8am - 11am 
Why: FREE PUMPKIN!

We can't wait to see you there!

