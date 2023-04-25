iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
11053
Sms*

Join the Street Team!

Now’s your chance to join the Virgin Radio Street Team! You’ll be at festivals, concerts, sports, community events, meeting people, giving away prizes…and you get paid to do it!  If you’re fun, outgoing, and love being around people, we want you to be a part of our team!

Posting Date:

April 24, 2023

Closing Date:

May 12, 2023

 

 

                                                                                 

Brand Ambassador, Kitchener Waterloo, Bell Media

 

Position: Brand Ambassador

Work status: Casual Part Time

Location: Waterloo (ON)

 

This is an opportunity to represent Bell Media KW’s well-known radio stations including 105.3 Virgin Radio, and Bounce 99.5!  We are looking for an energetic, driven and engaging person to join the Promotions team! This position is ideally suited for a team player with excellent people skills, who has the ability and enjoys interacting with all listener groups. 

 

Key Responsibilities:

 

  • Executing a logistics plan for events including being responsible for the transport, setup and removal of promotional assets and booths
  • Ensuring all necessary branded assets (i.e. tents, backdrops, audio equipment, signage and activations) are properly set up in a visible location for radio and television remotes, events or live broadcasts
  • Greeting and interacting with clients and listeners in an energetic, professional and courteous manner.
  • Promoting special events, promotions, activations & contests that are happening at the remote or live broadcast 
  • Sharing Bell Media on-air promotions, programming and contesting for the station being represented with listeners.
  • Other related duties as assigned

Qualifications:
  • Previous retail or customer service experience 
  • Must be available and willing to work evenings and weekends including some statutory holidays 
  • Highly motivated, dependable and energetic 
  • Must possess a valid driver’s license
  • Keen ability to proactively problem solve in any situation 
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Must be responsible, attentive, and have a sense of priority
  • Ability to lift up heavier items with assistance

Additional Information:

Position Type: Media – Freelancer

Job Status: Temporary – Part time

Job Location: Canada : Ontario : Waterloo

Application Deadline: May 12, 2023
SUBMIT YOUR RESUME HERE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Download The app
Download the New App
1200x670-iHRT-Futurestar-MICO

iHeartRadio Future Star

We're excited to announce this month's iHeartRadio Future Star is MICO! Check him out!

Group element Virgin Kitchener footer

Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (519) 884-1053

Reception Desk (519) 884-4470

Sales (519) 884-4470

Website

Instagram
11053
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com