Join the Street Team!
Now’s your chance to join the Virgin Radio Street Team! You’ll be at festivals, concerts, sports, community events, meeting people, giving away prizes…and you get paid to do it! If you’re fun, outgoing, and love being around people, we want you to be a part of our team!
|
Posting Date:
|
April 24, 2023
|
Closing Date:
|
May 12, 2023
|
|
Brand Ambassador, Kitchener Waterloo, Bell Media
Position: Brand Ambassador
Work status: Casual Part Time
Location: Waterloo (ON)
This is an opportunity to represent Bell Media KW’s well-known radio stations including 105.3 Virgin Radio, and Bounce 99.5! We are looking for an energetic, driven and engaging person to join the Promotions team! This position is ideally suited for a team player with excellent people skills, who has the ability and enjoys interacting with all listener groups.
|
Key Responsibilities:
|
|
Qualifications:
|
|
Additional Information:
|
Position Type: Media – Freelancer
Job Status: Temporary – Part time
Job Location: Canada : Ontario : Waterloo
Application Deadline: May 12, 2023
|SUBMIT YOUR RESUME HERE