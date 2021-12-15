105.3 Virgin Radio is your season pass to the Kitchener Rangers - we’ve got tickets for every home game this season and lots of chances for you to win! We will be giving away tickets both on-air and online so be sure to keep listening and staying up to date on our Social Media for your next chance to get rink side.

You can also stay up to date on the Kitchener Rangers too! Like, Follow and Download the Kitchener Rangers schedule right to your email!

Facebook: @OHLRangers

Instagram: @OHLRangers

Twitter: @OHLRangers

Download Schedule directly to Outlook HERE

Or view the Schedule HERE