Stuff A Bus Night - Hosted by 105.3 Virgin Radio

Join Jeff, Laura and Backstage Ben as we cheer on the Kitchener Rangers for our Stuff A Bus night - November 19th at The Aud!

We’ll be there all night!

And don’t forget to a bring a non-perishable food donation to donate towards Stuff A Bus - all donations will go directly to the Food Bank of Waterloo Region and the Cambridge Food Bank.Those that donate will also get a chance to enter to win a pair of Justin Bieber Concert Tickets when he heads to Toronto in 2022!

Can't make the game? Please consider making a donation today at: https://foodassistancenetwork.ca/stuffabus/ 

Puck drops at 7:30! You won’t want to miss this!

Tickets onsale now here!

          

