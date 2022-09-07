Tampon Tuesday In-Person!
Join us Tuesday, September 13th at Waterloo Brewing for an in-person Tampon Tuesday!
Admission is 1 box of menstrual products.
Time: 6-8pm
There will be speakers, giveaways and light appetizers.
Details:
Tuesday, September 13th
6-8pm
Waterloo Brewing (400 Bingemans Center Drive, Kitchener)
