Tampon Tuesday In-Person!

Join us Tuesday, September 13th at Waterloo Brewing for an in-person Tampon Tuesday!
 
Admission is 1 box of menstrual products.
Time: 6-8pm
 
There will be speakers, giveaways and light appetizers.

 

 

Details:

Tuesday, September 13th
6-8pm
Waterloo Brewing (400 Bingemans Center Drive, Kitchener)

