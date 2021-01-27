Troll'd. A clothing line to raise awareness for mental health.

You can buy your own shirt here.

January 28th, 2021

Dear you, who is reading this page. Welcome. Thanks for taking the first step of supporting a cause that has been near and dear to my heart for many many years.

My name is Laura Geddes, and I suffer from depression. I've always wanted to do something to raise awareness and boatloads (yes, boatloads!) of cash for mental health.

If you have depression however, you probably already know that some days it's hard to even get up and shower, so organizing a walk, or some kind of physical challenge just didn't seem like the right avenue. Something food related always sounds good, but if your depression is anything like mine you know that a lot those days when you're 'down' include episodes of bingeing a whole block of cheese and a box of cookies in between hours long naps, so that didn't quite fit either.

Here's something that always fits right: Clean, comfy, clothes. And that's how Troll'd was born.

Depression, and the feeling of being alone and isolated are often things that go hand in hand. You know what else often goes hand in hand with feeling isolated and alone? Social Media.

The idea of Troll'd was born a few months before 2021, when the comments section on just about any post online became a nasty, mean place. Yes, even I was the subject of many trolls for a couple days straight. To be honest, it sucked. You know you have friends who support you, but when you have grown adults leading attack after attack on you, eventually it gets you down.

It led me to wonder, why is no one talking about the impact social media is having on people's mental health?

You've been troll'd by the photoshop, the perfect pixelations of Punta Cana vacations. The stretching and slimming of bodies that suit nothing but an algorithm and the gaze of impressionable minds.

You have been troll'd by other humans, who in the angst of their own mental health struggles, have decided to take their issues out on you.

You have probably even troll'd someone else (I know I have), because you are only human.

But let's change that starting today.

Matt Lamarche from Kitchener Screen Printing and I have teamed up to make this clothing line to come together, and I'm so happy to say that 100% of the cost of these sweatshirts will be going directly to the Canadian Mental Health Association of Waterloo Wellington. Matt, who also suffers from mental health struggles, has graciously donated all costs associated with production and materials of this line.

Let's start treating each other better online, and offline yeah?

Visit the Kitchener Screenprinting website.