A+ for Laurier Students and St. Paddy's Day Celebrations
-
A+ for Laurier Students and St. Paddy's Day Celebrations
In 2019, over 22,000 students/party people showed up. But, NOT THIS YEAR.
-
Rihanna Among Music Stars Calling Out Anti-Asian ViolencePharrell Williams and John Legend also reacted to the Georgia attacks.
-
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Kiss For CamerasThe couple are working on things in Dominican Republic.
-
WATCH: Justin Bieber Performs On 'Late Late Show'The Canadian singer did a song from his new album.