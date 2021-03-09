Backstage Ben regrets asking listeners about getting a vasectomy
Backstage Ben get's the ole snippety snip on Thursday. He's feeling nervous, and there's a good reason for that. His clinic doesn't have the laser option, he's doing it the old fashioned way. Listeners had both stories of easy peasy appointments, and tales of body parts becoming the size of grapefruit. Yikes.
