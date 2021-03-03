Is this the worst kind of distracted driving charge?
-
Shocker, another driver charged after being pulled over with a dog on their lap while behind the wheel. #JLBmornings (Jeff, Laura and Backstage Ben) #DistractedDriver #KWawesome #waterlooregion
-
Mariah Carey's Brother Sues Her Over MemoirMorgan Carey is alleging defamation and infliction of emotional distress.
-
Tory Lanez Releases 3rd Album In 6 MonthsThe collection includes a collaboration with Chris Brown.
-
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak Share 1st Silk Sonic SingleThe two artists teased their new project in February.