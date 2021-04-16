iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram Snapchat
11053
Sms*

Oh No... This is SO Embarrassing

  • image.jpg?t=1618592435&size=Large

    Oh No... This is SO Embarrassing


    Could this be the most embarrassing story of the week? I think it might be... also a great reminder to make sure your camera is OFF. 

Music News

Group element Virgin Kitchener footer

Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (519) 884-1053

Reception Desk (519) 884-4470

Sales (519) 884-4470

Website

Instagram Snapchat
11053
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com