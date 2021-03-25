iHeartRadio
One story, 3 sides. The tale of the garbage shed bandit.

    One story, 3 sides. The tale of the garbage shed bandit.


    We've had some unwanted guests to our garbage shed recently.. so we've had some security hanging out with us in the morning. Unfortunately for Laura- she's barely met anyone who works in the building because of the pandemic.  Because of that, she may have loudly and bluntly asked a question about security.. to the new security guy.

