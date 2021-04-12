St. Thomas has been dubbed the best place to live in Ontario
Not only that, but Maclean's said it's the #3 place to live and work remotely in Canada. Backstage Ben, resident of St. Thomas, has some choice thoughts on this.
Janet Jackson Selling Personal Items In AuctionFans can own a piece of music history.
Olivia Rodrigo Shows Off Parking TicketThe singer can probably afford to pay the ticket.
Rapper DMX Dies At 50Music stars and fans are paying tribute on social media.