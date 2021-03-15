The San Diego Zoo has a faster vaccine rollout than Ontario
Something you just have to laugh at. The San Diego zoo will be vaccinating it's primates earlier than most Ontarians will be getting one. No diss to our animal friends, but you'd think we'd have our stuff together a little better right?
