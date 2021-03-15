The time you woke up the entire house up...
Jeff Kelly is convinced the locks will be changed by the time he gets home from work. #morningroutine #kw #waterlooregion #sleep #wakeup
Grammy Night Did Not Shine Bright For Many CanadiansMost homegrown nominees came up empty.
Zayn Malik Calls Out Grammys (Again) As Academy Boss Promises ChangeThe singer is calling for transparency and inclusion.
Justin Bieber Wins Kids' Choice Awards, Performs On ShowThe Canadian singer was named Favourite Male Artist.