The weird fetish taking over Facebook videos - Mixing food with Your hands

    It's as disgusting as it sounds. Tiktoker @adhdalli has noticed a disturbing trend in all those fun recipe videos you see on facebook, pretty sure they're acting a cover for some hand kink. Manicured ladies mixing all sorts of food with their hands while getting VERY excited talking about it, it's all sorts of freaky deaky.

Music News

