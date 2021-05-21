The weird fetish taking over Facebook videos - Mixing food with Your hands
It's as disgusting as it sounds. Tiktoker @adhdalli has noticed a disturbing trend in all those fun recipe videos you see on facebook, pretty sure they're acting a cover for some hand kink. Manicured ladies mixing all sorts of food with their hands while getting VERY excited talking about it, it's all sorts of freaky deaky.
