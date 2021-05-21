This Canadian province is the only spot in North America without...rats?
Who knew that there were a map of all the places in the world rats have inhibited? Who knew a Canadian province has also been 100% rat free in FOREVER. Not only that, but if you have a pet rat or bring rats into this province, you're gonna have to pay up.
