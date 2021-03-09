iHeartRadio
We found the perfect app to keep you from killing your houseplants

    We found the perfect app to keep you from killing your houseplants


    Laura did a big houseplant haul this weekend and was getting nervous about killing her new babies. Thankfully after a little research she found the perfect plant-keeping app and OF COURSE she is going to tell you what it is! And before you ask- there are a lot of features that don't require payment. Laura gives it a 10/10 for her and her plant babies.

