iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram Snapchat
11053
Sms*

When you accidentally 'sext' a radio station..

  • image.jpg?t=1614686340&size=Large

    When you accidentally 'sext' a radio station..


    We really do love when you text or call the show...but we weren't expecting you to get so personal with us!   Listen to Jeff, Laura, & Backstage Ben weekdays 6 - 10am Monday - Friday! #sexting #waterlooregion #JLBmornings 

Music News

Group element Virgin Kitchener footer

Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (519) 884-1053

Reception Desk (519) 884-4470

Sales (519) 884-4470

Website

Instagram Snapchat
11053
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com