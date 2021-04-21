Your Fitness Tracker May Not Be Doing What You Want!!
-
Your Fitness Tracker May Not Be Doing What You Want!!
Apple, Fitbit, Whoop strap, there are plenty of options -- but, are they doing what they're suppose to?
-
Rapper, Producer Shock G Dies At 57He was co-founder of hip hop group Digital Underground.
-
LISTEN: Bebe Rexha Jumps On Remix Of JESSIA's 'I'm Not Pretty'The pop star added her voice to the body acceptance anthem.
-
WATCH: The Weeknd, Ariana Grande Debut 'Save Your Tears' RemixIt is the third collaboration by the two pop stars.