Your Horoscope For Monday April 26th
- Aries – You’re feeling a little overwhelmed and this is going to sound crazy, but you should organize your house. You can’t think and be productive if your environment is out of control. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to motivate you to organize your house and clear your mind.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Today is not the day for you to make decisions; you’re not in the right state of mind. Take the day and connect with your loved ones to help air out all your concerns and worries. By talking to them you’ll get a better sense what you should do, and with Venus in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’re going to get closer to them.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) making it a reflective time for you. You’re going to need to withdraw from social media and stay quiet so you can make the most of this time.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – You’ve been working effortlessly on trying to secure your future financially; today you might receive some news that sets you back a little. No need to stress about it. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you navigate towards what you should do next.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Leo – The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to help you go from being someone who is short tempered to someone more laid back. You’re seeing people are drifting from you and you came to the realization you need to change your ways ASAP.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) drawing more ambitious feelings and desires. You have a strong feeling about your responsibilities and since you’re in a good mindset again you’ll be able to tackle anything.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – You’re going to have a mental switch go off and you’re going to come to the realization that things you thought meant the world to you really aren’t all that important. You can thank Saturn for being in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) because this is going to bring you some inner peace.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – You’re thinking about a lot that’s going on in your life, and you’re not sure how to deal with everything. You’re going to have to talk to your close friends, and Mercury in your Third House (of Communication) will help you do it in a healthy way.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – Money may be tight for you right now, but you are very resourceful so don’t stress too much. Saturn is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to help you stay focused and driven. You may have to cut back on your Starbucks, but this tiny sacrifice will have a huge payoff in the future.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Capricorn – With everything that is happening around you today you’re going to welcome some new creative ways to take your mind off of these things. Mercury is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and you should spend this time with your partner and get those sparks flying again.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – It’s all about your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) and with Uranus present you’ll be looking for familiarity, comfort and safety. You’ve been looking in all the wrong places, when you should be looking right in front you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – Spending time with friends will provide a delightful diversion that you need. Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you connect with them. So at lunchtime don’t hide behind a screen, make some plans to meet up with them and have fun.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.