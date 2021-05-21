iHeartRadio
Watch Out: Your next recipe video may be (poorly) disguised as a hand fetish

    Nothing like mixing a whole table full of mac and cheese with your bare hands, right? Tiktoker @adhdalli has noticed a disturbing trend in all those fun recipe videos you see on facebook, pretty sure they're acting a cover for some hand kink. Manicured ladies mixing all sorts of food with their hands while getting VERY excited talking about it, it's all sorts of freaky deaky, and all sorts of unsanitary. 

