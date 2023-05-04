Happy (Birthday) Hour Virgin Pride Wedding Join Now! Get the latest music news, pre-sale offers + more! Subscribe × Logo Virgin VIP Newsletter * * * Get the latest music news, concert pre-sale offers and more with Virgin Radio. VIRGIN London - Virgin Radio London Main Newsletter VIRGIN London - Virgin Radio London Main Sales Offer VIRGIN London - Virgin Radio London Main Birthday By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. 743 Wellington Road South, London, Ont., N6C 4R5 - 519-686-2525 - noreply@975virginradio.ca - : noreply@975virginradio.ca