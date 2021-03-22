iHeartRadio
Choose your station
11°C
Instagram Snapchat
975975
Sms*

Do You Know Who's Calling?

Virgin-WirelessWarehouse-TopImage-polopoly_FINAL

The phone rings...do you know who's calling? 97.5 Virgin Radio, that's who! 

For one week we are runnig the "Do You Know Who's Calling?" on-air contest with J Stevens! Enter below for your chance to be called! 

Between march 29th and April 1st, keep your phone close - because J Stevens will call one selected listener each day and ask "Do you know who's calling?" All you have to do is pick up the phone when we call, chat it up and answer our question with "97.5 Virgin Radio" to instantly win a $100 Wireless Warehouse Gift Card to use towards phone repairs! 

 

Join Now!

Get the latest music news, pre-sale offers + more!

Logo

Virgin VIP Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
743 Wellington Road South, London, Ont., N6C 4R5  -   519-686-2525  -   noreply@975virginradio.ca  -   noreply@975virginradio.ca

Group element Virgin London footer

975 Virgin Radio Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (519) 643-0975

Reception Desk (519) 686-2525

CTV Newsroom (519) 686 - 8810

Website

Instagram Snapchat
975975
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com