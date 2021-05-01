iHeartRadio
Mother of All Mother's Days

Here at 97.5 Virgin Radio we want to celebrate the Mother-of-All Mother's Day by getting a little silly to really put a little laughter in your life right now.

Between now and May 7th we invite you to loosen up and submit any and all silly pictures you have taken with your mother or mother figure in your life (even if that's you). Those that enter will have a chance to win a little something something - a $250 Gift Card to Dark Horse Estate Winery AND a $500 Gift Card to Channer's!

Loosen up and celebrates MOM with us! And Happy Mother's Day from all of us at 97.5 Virgin Radio. 

