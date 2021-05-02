Mother's Day with J Stevens
It's Mother's Day and you know who is a big fan of all Mom's? J Stevens!
J Stevens is hitting up Baseline Nurseries & Garden Centre with his favourite mom... his own, duh! Keep an eye on the 97.5 Virgin Radio Facebook page where we will post a video capturing all the ins and outs of Baseline Nurseries & Garden Centre!
Leave a comment on the video for your chance to win a $250 Baseline Nurseries and Garden Centre gift card! Act quick, because on May 7th J Stevens will be announcing our grand prize winner!
Spoil the mom in your life with 97.5 Virgin Radio and Baseline Nurseries & Garden Centre.
No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 12:01 a.m. ET on May 5, 2021 and closes on May 7, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who have reached the age of majority in the province in which they reside. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of prize is $250CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend on the total number of eligible entries received from all the stations during the contest period. Complete contest rules and entry available at 975virginradio.ca.