Mother's Day with J Stevens

It's Mother's Day and you know who is a big fan of all Mom's? J Stevens!

J Stevens is hitting up Baseline Nurseries & Garden Centre with his favourite mom... his own, duh! Keep an eye on the 97.5 Virgin Radio Facebook page where we will post a video capturing all the ins and outs of Baseline Nurseries & Garden Centre!

Leave a comment on the video for your chance to win a $250 Baseline Nurseries and Garden Centre gift card! Act quick, because on May 7th J Stevens will be announcing our grand prize winner!

Spoil the mom in your life with 97.5 Virgin Radio and Baseline Nurseries & Garden Centre.