iHeartRadio
Choose your station
15°C
Instagram Snapchat
975975
Sms*

Spread Kindness

Virgin-SpreadKindness-TopImage-polopoly

Shopping at local business in Downtown London – during the pandemic and construction – is more important than ever, because you’re supporting folks right here in our community!

This Spring 97.5 Virgin Radio wants to help and encourage you to Spread the Kindness! Between May 3rd and May 21st we invite you to nominate someone below that you want to pay it forward to. Those that enter will be qualified to win $500 in Downtown Dollars, and hey, we’ll also give $500 to that special someone that you nominate – now that’s spreading the kindness. 

The kindest guy of them all, J Stevens will announce new winners every Friday between May 3rd and May 21st.

Remember – use the hashtag “Keep London Local” when you shop and support Downtown London, and of course, Spread Kindness this Spring!

Join Now!

Get the latest music news, pre-sale offers + more!

Logo

Virgin VIP Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
743 Wellington Road South, London, Ont., N6C 4R5  -   519-686-2525  -   noreply@975virginradio.ca  -   noreply@975virginradio.ca

Group element Virgin London footer

975 Virgin Radio Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (519) 643-0975

Reception Desk (519) 686-2525

CTV Newsroom (519) 686 - 8810

Website

Instagram Snapchat
975975
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com