Shopping at local business in Downtown London – during the pandemic and construction – is more important than ever, because you’re supporting folks right here in our community!

This Spring 97.5 Virgin Radio wants to help and encourage you to Spread the Kindness! Between May 3rd and May 21st we invite you to nominate someone below that you want to pay it forward to. Those that enter will be qualified to win $500 in Downtown Dollars, and hey, we’ll also give $500 to that special someone that you nominate – now that’s spreading the kindness.

The kindest guy of them all, J Stevens will announce new winners every Friday between May 3rd and May 21st.

Remember – use the hashtag “Keep London Local” when you shop and support Downtown London, and of course, Spread Kindness this Spring!