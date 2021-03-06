J Stevens counts down the Top 5 songs in the Virgin Radio playlist starting at 5pm! Keep an eye on our Instagram page at the beginning of the drive show all week long for your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to River Valley Winter Tube Slide! All you have to do is guess correctly on our Instagram Story what the Top5@5 song might be to qualify!

Winner will be announced right after, you guessed it, the Top5@5 with J Stevens!

Winters not over yet! Head to https://www.rivervalleygolfandtube.com to buy your passes and book your time today!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 02:00:01pm Eastern Time (ET) on November 16, 2020 and closes on November 20, 2020 at 05:00:00pm ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are (18) eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the (5) five Prizes is $50 CAD. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of callers following the applicable Announcement.